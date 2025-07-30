Glaxo: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

LONDON (AP) — LONDON (AP) — GSK plc (GSK) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $1.93 billion. The London-based company…

The London-based company said it had profit of 94 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.23 per share.

The London-based company said it had profit of 94 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.23 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.12 per share.

The drug developer posted revenue of $10.67 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $10.33 billion.

