Glaukos: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ALISO VIEJO, Calif. (AP) — ALISO VIEJO, Calif. (AP) — Glaukos Corp. (GKOS) on Wednesday reported a loss of $19.7 million in its second quarter.

The Aliso Viejo, California-based company said it had a loss of 34 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for amortization costs, came to 24 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 26 cents per share.

The glaucoma treatments developer posted revenue of $124.1 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $114.9 million.

Glaukos expects full-year revenue in the range of $480 million to $486 million.

