Gildan: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MONTREAL (AP) — MONTREAL (AP) — Gildan Activewear Inc. (GIL) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $137.9 million.

The Montreal-based company said it had net income of 91 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 97 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 96 cents per share.

The apparel maker posted revenue of $918.5 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $907.5 million.

