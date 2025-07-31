Live Radio
Gerdau: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

July 31, 2025, 6:04 PM

SAO PAULO SP, Brazil (AP) — SAO PAULO SP, Brazil (AP) — Gerdau SA (GGB) on Thursday reported earnings of $152.6 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Sao Paulo Sp, Brazil-based company said it had net income of 8 cents.

The steel producer posted revenue of $3.09 billion in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GGB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GGB

