Gentherm: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NOVI, Mich. (AP) — NOVI, Mich. (AP) — Gentherm Inc. (THRM) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $477,000.

On a per-share basis, the Novi, Michigan-based company said it had net income of 2 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 54 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 59 cents per share.

The maker of climate-controlled seats and other products posted revenue of $375.1 million in the period, beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $364.9 million.

Gentherm expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.43 billion to $1.5 billion.

