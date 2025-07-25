Gentex: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ZEELAND, Mich. (AP) — ZEELAND, Mich. (AP) — Gentex Corp. (GNTX) on Friday reported second-quarter net income of $96 million.…

ZEELAND, Mich. (AP) — ZEELAND, Mich. (AP) — Gentex Corp. (GNTX) on Friday reported second-quarter net income of $96 million.

On a per-share basis, the Zeeland, Michigan-based company said it had profit of 43 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 47 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 40 cents per share.

The maker of automatic-dimming rearview mirrors and other products posted revenue of $657.9 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $583.5 million.

Gentex expects full-year revenue in the range of $2.44 billion to $2.61 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GNTX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GNTX

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.