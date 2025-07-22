General Motors: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

DETROIT (AP) — DETROIT (AP) — General Motors Company (GM) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of $1.9 billion. On a…

DETROIT (AP) — DETROIT (AP) — General Motors Company (GM) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of $1.9 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Detroit-based company said it had profit of $1.91. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $2.53 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.39 per share.

The an automotive manufacturer posted revenue of $47.12 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $46.25 billion.

General Motors expects full-year earnings in the range of $8.25 to $10 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GM

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.