Generac Holdings: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

WAUKESHA, Wis. (AP) — WAUKESHA, Wis. (AP) — Generac Holdings Inc. (GNRC) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $74 million.

The Waukesha, Wisconsin-based company said it had profit of $1.25 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.65 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.33 per share.

The generator maker posted revenue of $1.06 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.02 billion.

