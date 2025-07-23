GE Vernova: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — GE Vernova Inc. (GEV) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $514 million.…

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — GE Vernova Inc. (GEV) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $514 million.

The Cambridge, Massachusetts-based company said it had profit of $1.86 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.60 per share.

The the energy business spun off from General Electric posted revenue of $9.11 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $8.82 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GEV at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GEV

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.