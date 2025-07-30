GE HealthCare: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (GEHC) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $486 million. The…

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (GEHC) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $486 million.

The Chicago-based company said it had net income of $1.06 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 91 cents per share.

The medical technology company posted revenue of $5.01 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.97 billion.

GE HealthCare expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.43 to $4.63 per share.

