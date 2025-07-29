Gatx: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Gatx Corp. (GATX) on Tuesday reported net income of $75.5 million in its second…

On a per-share basis, the Chicago-based company said it had profit of $2.06.

On a per-share basis, the Chicago-based company said it had profit of $2.06.

The equipment finance company posted revenue of $430.5 million in the period.

Gatx expects full-year earnings in the range of $8.50 to $8.90 per share.

