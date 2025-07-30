Garmin: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SCHAFFHAUSEN, Switzerland (AP) — SCHAFFHAUSEN, Switzerland (AP) — Garmin Ltd. (GRMN) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $400.8 million.…

SCHAFFHAUSEN, Switzerland (AP) — SCHAFFHAUSEN, Switzerland (AP) — Garmin Ltd. (GRMN) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $400.8 million.

The Schaffhausen, Switzerland-based company said it had net income of $2.07 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $2.17 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.96 per share.

The maker of personal navigation devices posted revenue of $1.81 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.74 billion.

Garmin expects full-year earnings to be $8 per share, with revenue expected to be $7.1 billion.

