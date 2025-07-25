FTI Consulting: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

WASHINGTON (AP) — WASHINGTON (AP) — FTI Consulting Inc. (FCN) on Thursday reported earnings of $71.7 million in its second…

WASHINGTON (AP) — WASHINGTON (AP) — FTI Consulting Inc. (FCN) on Thursday reported earnings of $71.7 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Washington-based company said it had net income of $2.13.

The business advisory firm posted revenue of $943.7 million in the period.

FTI Consulting expects full-year earnings in the range of $7.80 to $8.40 per share, with revenue in the range of $3.66 billion to $3.76 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FCN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FCN

