FTAI Aviation: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — FTAI Aviation Ltd. (FTAI) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $165.4 million.

The New York-based company said it had net income of $1.57 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.33 per share.

The transportation infrastructure company posted revenue of $676.2 million in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $754.8 million.

