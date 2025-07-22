FS Bancorp: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MOUNTLAKE TERRACE, Wash. (AP) — MOUNTLAKE TERRACE, Wash. (AP) — FS Bancorp Inc. (FSBW) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income…

MOUNTLAKE TERRACE, Wash. (AP) — MOUNTLAKE TERRACE, Wash. (AP) — FS Bancorp Inc. (FSBW) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $7.7 million.

The bank, based in Mountlake Terrace, Washington, said it had earnings of 99 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 97 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $53.9 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $37.3 million, also surpassing Street forecasts.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FSBW at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FSBW

