Frontier Communications: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Frontier Communications Parent Inc. (FYBR) on Tuesday reported a loss of $123 million in its second quarter.

The Dallas-based company said it had a loss of 49 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 31 cents per share.

The telecommunications company posted revenue of $1.54 billion in the period, beating Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.52 billion.

