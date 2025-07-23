Freeport-McMoRan: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

PHOENIX (AP) — PHOENIX (AP) — Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $772 million. The Phoenix-based company…

The Phoenix-based company said it had net income of 53 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 54 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 46 cents per share.

The mining company posted revenue of $7.58 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $7.12 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FCX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FCX

