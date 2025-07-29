Franklin Street: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

WAKEFIELD, Mass. (AP) — WAKEFIELD, Mass. (AP) — Franklin Street Properties Corp. (FSP) on Tuesday reported a key measure of…

WAKEFIELD, Mass. (AP) — WAKEFIELD, Mass. (AP) — Franklin Street Properties Corp. (FSP) on Tuesday reported a key measure of profitability in its second quarter.

The real estate investment trust, based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, said it had funds from operations of $2.5 million, or 2 cents per share, in the period.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had a loss of $7.9 million, or 8 cents per share.

The hybrid real estate investment trust, based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, posted revenue of $26.7 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FSP at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FSP

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.