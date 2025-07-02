Franklin Covey: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Franklin Covey Co. (FC) on Wednesday reported a loss of…

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Franklin Covey Co. (FC) on Wednesday reported a loss of $1.4 million in its fiscal third quarter.

The Salt Lake City-based company said it had a loss of 11 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs, were 18 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 8 cents per share.

The corporate training and consultanting company posted revenue of $67.1 million in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $67.4 million.

Franklin Covey expects full-year revenue in the range of $265 million to $275 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FC

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.