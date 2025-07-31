Fortune Brands Innovations: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

DEERFIELD, Ill. (AP) — DEERFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (FBIN) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $100.3…

DEERFIELD, Ill. (AP) — DEERFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (FBIN) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $100.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the Deerfield, Illinois-based company said it had profit of 83 cents. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs and non-recurring costs, came to $1 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 98 cents per share.

The maker of products for the home, like faucets, cabinets, windows and doors posted revenue of $1.2 billion in the period, meeting Street forecasts.

Fortune Brands Innovations expects full-year earnings to be $3.75 to $3.95 per share.

