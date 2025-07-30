Fortive: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

EVERETT, Wash. (AP) — EVERETT, Wash. (AP) — Fortive Corp. (FTV) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $166.6 million. The…

EVERETT, Wash. (AP) — EVERETT, Wash. (AP) — Fortive Corp. (FTV) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $166.6 million.

The Everett, Washington-based company said it had net income of 49 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 58 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 60 cents per share.

The industrial conglomerate posted revenue of $1.02 billion in the period, which topped Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.01 billion.

Fortive expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.50 to $2.60 per share.

