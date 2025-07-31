Forrester Research: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — Forrester Research Inc. (FORR) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $3.9 million.…

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — Forrester Research Inc. (FORR) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $3.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the Cambridge, Massachusetts-based company said it had profit of 20 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 51 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 50 cents per share.

The technology research company posted revenue of $111.7 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $110 million.

Forrester Research expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.20 to $1.35 per share, with revenue in the range of $400 million to $410 million.

