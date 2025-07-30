FormFactor: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

LIVERMORE, Calif. (AP) — LIVERMORE, Calif. (AP) — FormFactor Inc. (FORM) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $9.1 million. On…

LIVERMORE, Calif. (AP) — LIVERMORE, Calif. (AP) — FormFactor Inc. (FORM) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $9.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the Livermore, California-based company said it had net income of 12 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 27 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 30 cents per share.

The integrated circuits diagnostic company posted revenue of $195.8 million in the period, surpassing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $190.3 million.

For the current quarter ending in September, FormFactor expects its per-share earnings to range from 21 cents to 29 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $195 million to $205 million for the fiscal third quarter.

