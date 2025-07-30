FMC: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — PHILADELPHIA (AP) — FMC Corp. (FMC) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $66.7 million. On a per-share…



On a per-share basis, the Philadelphia-based company said it had profit of 53 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 69 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 59 cents per share.

The chemical producer posted revenue of $1.05 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $965.4 million.

