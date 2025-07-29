Flowserve: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

IRVING, Texas (AP) — IRVING, Texas (AP) — Flowserve Corp. (FLS) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $81.8 million. The…

IRVING, Texas (AP) — IRVING, Texas (AP) — Flowserve Corp. (FLS) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $81.8 million.

The Irving, Texas-based company said it had profit of 62 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 91 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 78 cents per share.

The company that makes pumps, valves and other parts for the oil and gas industries posted revenue of $1.19 billion in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.21 billion.

Flowserve expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.25 to $3.40 per share.

