Flex: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Flex Ltd. (FLEX) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter profit of $192 million.

On a per-share basis, the Austin, Texas-based company said it had net income of 50 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, were 72 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 63 cents per share.

The electronics designer and manufacturer posted revenue of $6.58 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $6.31 billion.

For the current quarter ending in September, Flex expects its per-share earnings to range from 70 cents to 78 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $6.5 billion to $6.8 billion for the fiscal second quarter.

Flex expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.86 to $3.06 per share, with revenue ranging from $25.9 billion to $27.1 billion.

