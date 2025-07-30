Fiverr: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Fiverr International Lt. (FVRR) on Wednesday reported net income of…

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Fiverr International Lt. (FVRR) on Wednesday reported net income of $3.2 million in its second quarter.

The Tel Aviv, Israel-based company said it had net income of 9 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and costs related to mergers and acquisitions, came to 69 cents per share.

The online marketplace for freelance services posted revenue of $108.6 million in the period, which beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $107.7 million.

For the current quarter ending in September, Fiverr said it expects revenue in the range of $105 million to $110 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $425 million to $438 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FVRR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FVRR

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.