Five9: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SAN RAMON, Calif. (AP) — SAN RAMON, Calif. (AP) — Five9 Inc. (FIVN) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $1.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the San Ramon, California-based company said it had profit of 1 cent. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, came to 76 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 65 cents per share.

The provider of cloud-based software to call centers posted revenue of $283.3 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $275.1 million.

For the current quarter ending in September, Five9 expects its per-share earnings to range from 72 cents to 74 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $283 million to $286 million for the fiscal third quarter.

Five9 expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.86 to $2.90 per share, with revenue ranging from $11.44 billion to $11.5 billion.

_____

