Fiserv: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MILWAUKEE (AP) — MILWAUKEE (AP) — Fiserv Inc. (FI) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $1.03 billion.

The Milwaukee-based company said it had profit of $1.86 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $2.47 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 13 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.41 per share.

The financial services technology company posted revenue of $5.52 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $5.2 billion, which matched Street forecasts.

Fiserv expects full-year earnings in the range of $10.15 to $10.30 per share.

