FirstService: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — FirstService Corp. (FSV) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $46.1 million.

The Toronto-based company said it had profit of $1.01 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.71 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.45 per share.

The property services provider posted revenue of $1.42 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.4 billion.

