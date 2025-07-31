First Solar: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — First Solar Inc. (FSLR) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $341.9 million.…

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — First Solar Inc. (FSLR) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $341.9 million.

The Tempe, Arizona-based company said it had net income of $3.18 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 12 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.68 per share.

The largest U.S. solar company posted revenue of $1.1 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Eleven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.03 billion.

First Solar expects full-year earnings to be $13.50 to $16.50 per share.

