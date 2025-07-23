First Quantum Minerals: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FQVLF) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit…

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FQVLF) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $18 million.

The Vancouver, British Columbia-based company said it had profit of 2 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 3 cents per share.

The metal and minerals mining company posted revenue of $1.23 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.1 billion.

