First Merchants: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MUNCIE, Ind. (AP) — MUNCIE, Ind. (AP) — First Merchants Corp. (FRME) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $56.8 million.

The Muncie, Indiana-based bank said it had earnings of 98 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 94 cents per share.

The bank posted revenue of $261 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $164.3 million, falling short of Street forecasts.

