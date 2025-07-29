First Interstate BancSystem: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — First Interstate BancSystem Inc. (FIBK) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $71.7…

The bank, based in Billings, Montana, said it had earnings of 69 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 57 cents per share.

