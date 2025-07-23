First Internet: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

FISHERS, Ind. (AP) — FISHERS, Ind. (AP) — First Internet Bancorp (INBK) on Wednesday reported net income of $193,000 in…

FISHERS, Ind. (AP) — FISHERS, Ind. (AP) — First Internet Bancorp (INBK) on Wednesday reported net income of $193,000 in its second quarter.

The bank, based in Fishers, Indiana, said it had earnings of 2 cents per share.

The internet bank posted revenue of $86.4 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $33.5 million, which fell short of Street forecasts.

