First Horizon: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — First Horizon National Corp. (FHN) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $240 million.

The Memphis, Tennessee-based bank said it had earnings of 45 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 41 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $1.24 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $834 million, also exceeding Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $826.6 million.

_____

