First Hawaiian: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HONOLULU (AP) — HONOLULU (AP) — First Hawaiian Inc. (FHB) on Friday reported second-quarter profit of $73.2 million.

The bank, based in Honolulu, said it had earnings of 58 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 49 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $290.7 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $217.5 million, which also beat Street forecasts.

