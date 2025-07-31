First Foundation: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — First Foundation Inc. (FFWM) on Thursday reported a loss of $7.7 million in its…

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — First Foundation Inc. (FFWM) on Thursday reported a loss of $7.7 million in its second quarter.

The Dallas-based bank said it had a loss of 9 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 2 cents per share.

The wealth manager and commercial bank posted revenue of $138.5 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $51.4 million, which also missed Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $64.5 million.

