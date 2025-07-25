First Financial: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CINCINNATI (AP) — CINCINNATI (AP) — First Financial Bancorp (FFBC) on Thursday reported net income of $70 million in its…

CINCINNATI (AP) — CINCINNATI (AP) — First Financial Bancorp (FFBC) on Thursday reported net income of $70 million in its second quarter.

The Cincinnati-based bank said it had earnings of 73 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 74 cents per share.

The holding company for First Financial Bank posted revenue of $314 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $227.6 million, which topped Street forecasts.

