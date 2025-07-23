Live Radio
First Community: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

July 23, 2025, 9:08 AM

LEXINGTON, S.C. (AP) — LEXINGTON, S.C. (AP) — First Community Corp. (FCCO) on Wednesday reported net income of $5.2 million in its second quarter.

The bank, based in Lexington, South Carolina, said it had earnings of 67 cents per share.

The holding company for First Community Bank posted revenue of $28.4 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $19.5 million, topping Street forecasts.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FCCO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FCCO

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

