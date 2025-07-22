Live Radio
First Community Bancshares: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

July 22, 2025, 4:09 PM

BLUEFIELD, Va. (AP) — BLUEFIELD, Va. (AP) — First Community Bancshares Inc. (FCBC) on Tuesday reported net income of $12.2 million in its second quarter.

The bank, based in Bluefield, Virginia, said it had earnings of 67 cents per share.

The holding company for First Community Bank posted revenue of $45.7 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $41 million, beating Street forecasts.

