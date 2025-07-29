First Commonwealth Financial: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

INDIANA, Pa. (AP) — INDIANA, Pa. (AP) — First Commonwealth Financial Corp. (FCF) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $33.4…

INDIANA, Pa. (AP) — INDIANA, Pa. (AP) — First Commonwealth Financial Corp. (FCF) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $33.4 million.

The bank, based in Indiana, Pennsylvania, said it had earnings of 32 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 38 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 34 cents per share.

The financial holding company posted revenue of $183.7 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $131 million, also topping Street forecasts.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FCF at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FCF

