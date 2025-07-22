First Busey: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

LEAWOOD, Kan. (AP) — LEAWOOD, Kan. (AP) — First Busey Corp. (BUSE) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $47.4…

LEAWOOD, Kan. (AP) — LEAWOOD, Kan. (AP) — First Busey Corp. (BUSE) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $47.4 million.

The bank, based in Leawood, Kansas, said it had earnings of 52 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 63 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 61 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $292.3 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $198 million, also topping Street forecasts.

First Busey shares have risen 2.5% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $24.16, a decrease of 12% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights using data from Zacks Investment Research.

