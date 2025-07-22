First Bancorp: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — First Bancorp (FBP) on Tuesday reported net income…

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — First Bancorp (FBP) on Tuesday reported net income of $80.2 million in its second quarter.

The bank, based in San Juan, Puerto Rico, said it had earnings of 50 cents per share.

The holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico posted revenue of $309.1 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $246.8 million, which beat Street forecasts.

