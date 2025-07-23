First American Financial: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — First American Financial Corp. (FAF) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit…

SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — First American Financial Corp. (FAF) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $146.1 million.

The Santa Ana, California-based company said it had profit of $1.41 per share. Earnings, adjusted for investment costs and amortization costs, were $1.53 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.40 per share.

The financial services company posted revenue of $1.84 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.75 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FAF at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FAF

