Ferrari: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MARANELLO, Italy (AP) — MARANELLO, Italy (AP) — Ferrari NV (RACE) on Thursday reported profit of $482.2 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Maranello, Italy-based company said it had net income of $2.70.

The luxury sports car maker posted revenue of $2.03 billion in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on RACE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/RACE

