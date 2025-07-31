Federated Hermes: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

PITTSBURGH (AP) — PITTSBURGH (AP) — Federated Hermes, Inc. (FHI) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $91 million. On a…

On a per-share basis, the Pittsburgh-based company said it had profit of $1.16.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.02 per share.

The one of the nation’s largest managers of money market funds posted revenue of $424.8 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $424.4 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FHI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FHI

