Federal Signal: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill. (AP) — DOWNERS GROVE, Ill. (AP) — Federal Signal Corp. (FSS) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income…

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill. (AP) — DOWNERS GROVE, Ill. (AP) — Federal Signal Corp. (FSS) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $71.4 million.

The Downers Grove, Illinois-based company said it had net income of $1.16 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.17 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.06 per share.

The company that makes products ranging from street sweepers to toll booth technology for government, industrial and commercial customers posted revenue of $564.6 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $537.9 million.

Federal Signal expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.92 to $4.10 per share, with revenue in the range of $2.07 billion to $2.13 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FSS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FSS

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.