FB Financial: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — FB Financial Corp. (FBK) on Monday reported second-quarter net income of $2.9 million.

The bank, based in Nashville, Tennessee, said it had earnings of 6 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 88 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 89 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $208.1 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $137.4 million, topping Street forecasts.

