Fastenal: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

WINONA, Minn. (AP) — WINONA, Minn. (AP) — Fastenal Co. (FAST) on Monday reported second-quarter earnings of $330.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the Winona, Minnesota-based company said it had net income of 29 cents.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 28 cents per share.

The maker of industrial and construction fasteners posted revenue of $2.08 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.06 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FAST at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FAST

